Athletics-Russia's Lysenko handed six-year ban in anti-doping case
Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 18:40 IST
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday imposed a six-year ban on Russian high jumper Danil Lysenko after backing anti-doping charges laid by the Athletics Integrity Unit.
Lysenko was provisionally suspended and stripped of his status as a neutral athlete in 2018 for failure to provide whereabouts information and tampering with results management process.
The CAS sanctioned Lysenko for two years for the whereabouts breaches and a further four for tampering.
