3 held for killing man in Delhi

Three members of a gang were arrested for allegedly killing a person in Rohini's Kanjhawala area, police said on Monday. The accused have been identified as Pankaj alias Ajay (24), a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, and Aniket (23) and Shiv Jeet (41), both residents of Gurgaon, they said. On June 25, the police rushed to a shop in Qutubgarh village after they received information that shots had been fired, officials said. The owner of the shop, Devender Gandhi, told the police that a man had visited his outlet and fired shots. The man had also handed over a slip demanding money, a senior police officer said. ''A worker at the shop, Vishal, got scared and tried to call the police but the accused fired at him. One bullet hit him following which he succumbed to injuries. The accused also robbed Rs 12,000 cash at gunpoint,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said. During investigation, police examined the CCTV footage of the area, identified the accused and nabbed them, the officer said. Interrogation revealed that Pankaj had allegedly handed over the slip and had fired at Vishal. His associate Aniket was waiting for him on the main road. It came to light that the bike, used in the crime, was robbed at gun point from Jhajjar in Haryana, the DCP said.

Further interrogation found that the accused had committed the crime as part of a conspiracy hatched by gangster Ashok Pradhan and his henchman Abhishek, the officer said, adding weapon, Rs 6,000 cash and the bike used in the crime have been seized.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)