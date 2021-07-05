Left Menu

U.N. envoy calls for immediate release of Belarus political prisoners

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 05-07-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 19:05 IST
Some 530 people considered by rights groups to be political prisoners in Belarus should be immediately released, including three opposition candidates, the U.N. Special Rapporteur said on Monday.

Presenting her annual report to the Human Rights Council in Geneva, Anaïs Marin described a "deteriorating" situation since a disputed election that President Alexander Lukashenko says he won last year.

