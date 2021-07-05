Left Menu

3 security personnel killed as militants attack check post in Pak

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 05-07-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 19:51 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Some unidentified militants on Monday attacked a check post in Pakistan’s restive North Waziristan tribal district bordering Afghanistan, killing three security personnel, officials said.

Security forces launched a combing operation after the attack in the mountainous Hassan Khel area of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to arrest the militants.

The security officials said that three troops were killed while one was injured in the attack.

Chief Minister of the province Mehmood Khan condemned the attack, saying such cowardice acts cannot deter the resolve and determination of the armed forces in the war against terrorism.

In a separate incident, the security forces killed two top commanders -- Pervez alias Mubarak Khan and Bahdar Zaman alias Chacha Swati -- of the banned Tehrik-e-Taliban outfit in Bajaur tribal district.

Both the terrorists were involved in illegal activities to generate revenue for the terror group through extortion.

