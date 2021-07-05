China's Xi tells Macron, Merkel he hopes to expand cooperation with Europe
05-07-2021
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday told French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel he hoped China and Europe would expand cooperation to better respond to global challenges, state broadcaster CCTV reported.
In a three-way video call, Xi also expressed hope the European side can play a more active role in international affairs, achieve strategic independence and offer a fair, transparent and unbiased environment for Chinese companies, CCTV said.
