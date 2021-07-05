UK PM Johnson's spokesman: Morrisons takeover proposals are commercial matter
Takeover proposals for British supermarket chain Morrisons are a commercial matter for the companies involved, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.
"It remains a commercial matter for individual businesses as to how they're structured and funded so it wouldn't be for me to comment on specific firms," the spokesman said when asked if the government had looked at possible intervention in any deal.
