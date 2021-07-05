Facing IPS officers crunch J'khand urges Centre to allot 10 officers selected through UPSC Exam 2020

Facing shortage of Indian Police Service (IPS) officers in the extremist-hit state, the Jharkhand government on Monday said it has urged the Centre to allot at least 10 officers selected through Civil Services Examination 2020 to the state cadre, an official said.

The proposal passed by the Jharkhand Police Headquarters has been given green nod by Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

At present 19 out of 24 districts in the state are extremist-hit.

''In view of the shortage of officers of the Indian Police Service in the state, Chief Minister Hemant Soren has approved a proposal for requesting Union Ministry of Home Affairs to allot 10 (ten) IPS officers selected through the Civil Services Examination, 2020 to the Jharkhand Cadre,'' a statement from the Chief Minister's Office said.

In the wake of the proposal received from the Police Headquarters in view of shortage of IPS officers for combating extremism, a request has been made to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs in this regard,the statement said.

It added that only 113 officers are available in the state at present against the sanctioned cadre force of 149.

Of these 93 officers have been appointed by direct recruitment while 20 have been promoted.

Similarly, there is a shortage of 11 direct recruitment officers against the prescribed quota of 104 for direct recruitment, it said.

