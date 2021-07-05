Left Menu

TN CM Stalin condoles Stan Swamy's death, says he 'suffered'

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-07-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 22:30 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday condoled the death of Jesuit priest Stan Swamy, saying the 'suffering' the activist endured should not befall anyone else.

Hailing Swamy as an activist of tribal and human rights, who worked for the marginalised sections of society, Stalin said he was shocked to learn of his death.

Condoling the Jharkhand based priest's death at a Mumbai hospital, the Chief Minister, in a tweet, said the 'suffering' Swamy endured should not befall anyone else.

An accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, 84 year-old Swamy died in custody at a hospital in Mumbai on Monday and he awaited bail on medical grounds.

Swamy was arrested by the National Investigation Agency in October 2020 and lodged in Taloja prison in Maharashtra.

Later, he was admitted to the private hospital in Mumbai on May 29 for treatment of COVID-19 and Parkinson's disease.

