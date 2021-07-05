Honduran judge finds construction exec guilty in activist's murder

A former top executive of a Honduran construction firm has been found guilty of being a co-collaborator in ordering the murder of indigenous environmental activist Berta Caceres, a judge said on Monday.

Roberto David Castillo is the former head of Desarrollos Energeticos, or DESA, which ran the $50-million Agua Zarca hydroelectric dam project.

