Honduran judge finds construction exec guilty in activist's murder

Reuters | Tegucigalpa | Updated: 05-07-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 22:48 IST
A former top executive of a Honduran construction firm has been found guilty of being a co-collaborator in ordering the murder of indigenous environmental activist Berta Caceres, a judge said on Monday.

Roberto David Castillo is the former head of Desarrollos Energeticos, or DESA, which ran the $50-million Agua Zarca hydroelectric dam project.

