CBI files case against 189 officials, conducts searches at 40 locations, in UP's Gomti River Front project

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered cases against 16 public servants and 173 private persons/firms/companies on allegations of irregularities in the implementation of various works worth Rs 407 crore relating to Gomti River Channelization Project and Gomti River Front Development Project.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 23:14 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered cases against 16 public servants and 173 private persons/firms/companies on allegations of irregularities in the implementation of various works worth Rs 407 crore relating to Gomti River Channelization Project and Gomti River Front Development Project. "The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case on July 2, 2021 on the request of Uttar Pradesh Government and further Notification from Government of India under relevant Sections of IPC and PC Act against 16 public servants including the then Chief Engineers/Superintending Engineers of Uttar Pradesh Government and 173 private persons/firms/companies on the allegations of irregularities/illegalities committed in the implementation of various works worth Rs 407 crore (approx) relating to 'Gomti River Channelization Project' and Gomti River Front Development Project by Irrigation Department (Government of Uttar Pradesh)," as per the official release today by CBI.

Searches are being conducted today at around 40 locations including Lucknow, Sitapur, Raebareilly, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Aligarh, Gorakhpur, Agra, Bulandshahar, Etah, Moradabad, Meerut, Etawah (all in Uttar Pradesh) and Alwar(Rajasthan), Kolkata(West Bengal) at the premises of accused including the then Chief Engineers, then Superintending Engineers, the then Executive Engineer, the then Assistant Engineer and the private contractors, firms and companies. During searches, incriminating documents/articles have been recovered.

The investigation is continuing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

