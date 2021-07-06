SHO, beat staff sent to police lines in Delhi
A station house officer has been sent to district lines after a team of the Punjab Police busted a heroin manufacturing unit in Delhis Sainik Farm and detained four Afghan nationals, officials said on Monday.A senior police officer said the Neb Sarai SHO along with beat staff has been sent to the police lines.A team of the Punjab Police had on Sunday busted the heroin manufacturing unit at Sainik Farm and detained four Afghan nationals.Punjab Police DGP on Sunday tweeted, Punjab Police unearth bust a major heroin manufacturing unit in South Delhi.
- Country:
- India
A station house officer has been sent to district lines after a team of the Punjab Police busted a heroin manufacturing unit in Delhi’s Sainik Farm and detained four Afghan nationals, officials said on Monday.
A senior police officer said the Neb Sarai SHO along with beat staff has been sent to the police lines.
A team of the Punjab Police had on Sunday busted the heroin manufacturing unit at Sainik Farm and detained four Afghan nationals.
Punjab Police DGP on Sunday tweeted, ''Punjab Police unearth & bust a major heroin manufacturing unit in South Delhi. Around 17 kg heroin, assorted chemicals, acids & lab equipment recovered. 4 Afghan nationals arrested.'' PTI NIT SRY
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Biden to meet with Ghani at White House amid US troop pullout from Afghanistan
China warns its nationals to leave Afghanistan amid surge in violence
Taliban take key Afghan district, adding to string of wins
Biden conversation with Ghani to ensure Afghanistan never again becomes safe haven for terrorists: WH
China warns its citizens to leave Afghanistan urgently as violence spirals