Left Menu

SHO, beat staff sent to police lines in Delhi

A station house officer has been sent to district lines after a team of the Punjab Police busted a heroin manufacturing unit in Delhis Sainik Farm and detained four Afghan nationals, officials said on Monday.A senior police officer said the Neb Sarai SHO along with beat staff has been sent to the police lines.A team of the Punjab Police had on Sunday busted the heroin manufacturing unit at Sainik Farm and detained four Afghan nationals.Punjab Police DGP on Sunday tweeted, Punjab Police unearth bust a major heroin manufacturing unit in South Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2021 00:37 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 00:37 IST
SHO, beat staff sent to police lines in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

A station house officer has been sent to district lines after a team of the Punjab Police busted a heroin manufacturing unit in Delhi’s Sainik Farm and detained four Afghan nationals, officials said on Monday.

A senior police officer said the Neb Sarai SHO along with beat staff has been sent to the police lines.

A team of the Punjab Police had on Sunday busted the heroin manufacturing unit at Sainik Farm and detained four Afghan nationals.

Punjab Police DGP on Sunday tweeted, ''Punjab Police unearth & bust a major heroin manufacturing unit in South Delhi. Around 17 kg heroin, assorted chemicals, acids & lab equipment recovered. 4 Afghan nationals arrested.'' PTI NIT SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
3
Nokia launches world's first live 5G SA 700MHz service with TPG Telecom

Nokia launches world's first live 5G SA 700MHz service with TPG Telecom

 Australia
4
ANALYSIS-'Racist' facial recognition sparks ethical concerns in Russia

ANALYSIS-'Racist' facial recognition sparks ethical concerns in Russia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021