SHO, beat staff sent to police lines in Delhi

A station house officer has been sent to district lines after a team of the Punjab Police busted a heroin manufacturing unit in Delhi’s Sainik Farm and detained four Afghan nationals, officials said on Monday.

A senior police officer said the Neb Sarai SHO along with beat staff has been sent to the police lines.

A team of the Punjab Police had on Sunday busted the heroin manufacturing unit at Sainik Farm and detained four Afghan nationals.

Punjab Police DGP on Sunday tweeted, ''Punjab Police unearth & bust a major heroin manufacturing unit in South Delhi. Around 17 kg heroin, assorted chemicals, acids & lab equipment recovered. 4 Afghan nationals arrested.'' PTI NIT SRY

