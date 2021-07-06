Sailor found dead at naval base in Kochi
PTI | Kochi | Updated: 06-07-2021 09:12 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 09:12 IST
A 19-year-old sailor hailing from Uttar Pradesh was found deadat the Naval base here early on Tuesday.
He was found lying with bullet injuries, a defence spokesman said.
The Navy has ordereda statutory Board of Inquiry into the incident.
A case of unnatural death has also been registered by the local police, the spokesperson added.
