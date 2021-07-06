Sailor found dead at naval base in Kochi

A 19-year-old sailor hailing from Uttar Pradesh was found deadat the Naval base here early on Tuesday.

He was found lying with bullet injuries, a defence spokesman said.

The Navy has ordereda statutory Board of Inquiry into the incident.

A case of unnatural death has also been registered by the local police, the spokesperson added.

