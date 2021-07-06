Left Menu

Truck hits boundary wall in Vasant Kunj area, boy killed

Deputy Commissioner of Police Southwest Ingit Pratap Singh said truck driver Mukesh, who fled from the spot, was later caught from Alwar.The owner of the vehicle has also been taken into police custody.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2021 11:47 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 11:44 IST
Truck hits boundary wall in Vasant Kunj area, boy killed
Represntative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 12-year-old boy was killed while four children were injured after a truck rammed into the boundary wall of a plot in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area, police said on Tuesday.

The children were either playing or sitting near the wall that collapsed after the truck hit it on Monday evening.

With the help of locals, the children were taken out of the debris and rushed to the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, a senior police officer said.

While a 12-year-old boy was declared brought dead at the hospital, the other children, who were aged between four and 10, were treated for injuries, police said.

The injured children belong to Sapera Basti in Rangpuri. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said truck driver Mukesh, who fled from the spot, was later caught from Alwar.

The owner of the vehicle has also been taken into police custody. ''A case has been registered under section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
3
Google celebrates Algeria Independence Day with a beautiful doodle

Google celebrates Algeria Independence Day with a beautiful doodle

 Algeria
4
EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021