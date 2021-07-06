Truck hits boundary wall in Vasant Kunj area, boy killed

A 12-year-old boy was killed while four children were injured after a truck rammed into the boundary wall of a plot in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area, police said on Tuesday.

The children were either playing or sitting near the wall that collapsed after the truck hit it on Monday evening.

With the help of locals, the children were taken out of the debris and rushed to the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, a senior police officer said.

While a 12-year-old boy was declared brought dead at the hospital, the other children, who were aged between four and 10, were treated for injuries, police said.

The injured children belong to Sapera Basti in Rangpuri. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said truck driver Mukesh, who fled from the spot, was later caught from Alwar.

The owner of the vehicle has also been taken into police custody. ''A case has been registered under section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

