Owner of Delhi farmhouse where heroin manufacturing unit was busted by Punjab Police booked

The Delhi Police has registered a case against the owner of the farmhouse in Sainik Farm area where Punjab Police busted a heroin manufacturing unit and arrested four Afghan nationals, officials said on Tuesday. A senior police officer said that the FIR was registered under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and the owner has been arrested. Police said that the owner has been booked for not carrying out the mandatory tenant verification. Further investigation is underway. On Monday, officials said that the Neb Sarai SHO along with beat staff has been sent to the police lines in connection with the incident.

The Punjab police had busted a major drug racket with the arrest of four Afghan nationals in Delhi and seizure of 17 kg heroin that has a value of Rs 90 crore in the international market.

Police also recovered assorted chemicals and lab equipment, used to manufacture the drug, from the Neb Sarai unit.

Punjab Police DGP on Sunday tweeted, ''Punjab Police unearth & bust a major heroin manufacturing unit in South Delhi. Around 17 kg heroin, assorted chemicals, acids & lab equipment recovered. 4 Afghan nationals arrested.'' PTI NIT NIT RHL RHL

