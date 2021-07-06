Left Menu

C'garh: Two Cong youth wing leaders booked in cheating case

PTI | Durg | Updated: 06-07-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 14:12 IST
C'garh: Two Cong youth wing leaders booked in cheating case
  • Country:
  • India

An offence has been registered against two senior leaders of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) for allegedly duping three persons of Rs 5.35 lakh on the pretext of providing them government jobs in 2016, police said on Tuesday.

The police on Monday registered an FIR against IYC national secretary Mohammad Shahid and the state unit secretary Zulfkar Siddhiqui, hailing from Bhilai, under sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC at Khurispar police station limits, an official said.

No arrests have been made so far and further action will be taken following a probe, said Sanjay Dhruv, Durg (City) additional superintendent of police.

In his complaint, one Ashwin Kaushal claimed that he had met Shahid during the recruitment to the posts of hostel superintendent by the Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board in 2016, the official said.

The complainant and his friends Bhupendra Dewangan and Madan Kaushal, all residents of Bhilai, had allegedly paid Rs 5.35 lakh as advance to Shahid for the jobs, and Shahid's associate Siddhiqui was also allegedly involved in the act, the ASP said, quoting the complaint.

According to the complaint, the trio did not get jobs and had failed to get their money back.

Meanwhile, refuting the allegations, Shahid termed the charges as politically motivated and said he was being implicated in a false case.

The police have also received another complaint against Shahid on Monday, in which his own outfit's leader Amit Jain has accused him of fraud.

Jain has claimed that he had lent Rs 11 lakh to Shahid in 2019, but the latter allegedly refused to repay the loan, another official said, adding that the complaint is being verified.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
3
Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

 Global
4
Google celebrates Algeria Independence Day with a beautiful doodle

Google celebrates Algeria Independence Day with a beautiful doodle

 Algeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021