Suspected drug packets found off Guj's Kutch coast

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 06-07-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 16:31 IST
As many as 19 packets of drugs, suspected to be charas, were recovered by the Indian Coast Guard from an island off Gujarat's Kutch coast on Tuesday, officials said.

The packets were lying unclaimed on the island located near the Jakhau coast in Kutch district, Superintendent of Police Mayur Patil said.

''The packets were likely dumped in the sea and washed ashore,'' he said, adding that more details were awaited. Hundreds of packets of narcotic drugs worth crores of rupees in illicit markets have been recovered in recent months by the Coast Guard, Border Security Force and the state marine police off the Kutch coast which is close to India's border with Pakistan.

