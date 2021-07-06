Suspected drug packets found off Guj's Kutch coast
- Country:
- India
As many as 19 packets of drugs, suspected to be charas, were recovered by the Indian Coast Guard from an island off Gujarat's Kutch coast on Tuesday, officials said.
The packets were lying unclaimed on the island located near the Jakhau coast in Kutch district, Superintendent of Police Mayur Patil said.
''The packets were likely dumped in the sea and washed ashore,'' he said, adding that more details were awaited. Hundreds of packets of narcotic drugs worth crores of rupees in illicit markets have been recovered in recent months by the Coast Guard, Border Security Force and the state marine police off the Kutch coast which is close to India's border with Pakistan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Yoga can improve both physical & mental health during Covid, says Indian envoy as US celebrates Yoga Day
Daily COVID-19 count in India lowest in 88 days
Some 10,000 refugees fled to India, Thailand from Myanmar: Secretary-General's Special Envoy on Myanmar tells UN
Single day spike of 53,256 COVID-19 infections, 1,422 fatalities push India's tally of cases to 2,99,35,221, death toll to 3,88,135:Govt.
India records 53,256 new COVID-19 cases, lowest in 88 days