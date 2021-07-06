Left Menu

SC refuses plea challenging deposit of Rs three lakh for participating in AIIMS counselling

A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud said it is unable to entertain the petition for the current year since none of the affected students who have been granted admission are before this Court.The top court said the plea has been filed belatedly after the entire process of counselling was held between January 9-14, 2021.In the circumstances, we are not inclined to entertain the petition since no relief can be granted for the present year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 16:36 IST
SC refuses plea challenging deposit of Rs three lakh for participating in AIIMS counselling
The Supreme Court has refused to entertain a plea challenging a condition requiring the deposit of Rs three lakh for participating in the counselling for the open round for PG seats at the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences. A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud said it is unable to entertain the petition for the current year since none of the affected students who have been granted admission are before this Court.

The top court said the plea has been filed belatedly after the entire process of counselling was held between January 9-14, 2021.

''In the circumstances, we are not inclined to entertain the petition since no relief can be granted for the present year. However, we clarify that the Court has not concluded the merits or legality of the issue which has been sought to be raised in regard to the demand of Rs three lakh for the counselling for the open round,'' the bench, also comprising Justice M R Shah, said.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by one Lakshmi Raj challenging the condition requiring the deposit of Rs three lakhs for participating in the counselling for the open round for PG seats at the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences in different parts of the country which was held between 9 and 14 January 2021.

