Indian Army chief Gen Naravane discusses joint military cooperation with British Army's top brass

PTI | London | Updated: 06-07-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 18:04 IST
Chief of Army Staff Gen M M Naravane on Tuesday met General Sir Mark Carleton-Smith, Chief of General Staff of British Army and discussed issues of joint military cooperation.

He also interacted with members of the Royal United Services Institute for Defence and Security Studies on the ''security challenges and opportunities in the region'', Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army tweeted.

Gen Naravane arrived here on a two-day visit to the United Kingdom on July 5.

''General MM Naravane #COAS called on General Sir Mark Carleton-Smith, Chief of General Staff, #BritishArmy and discussed issues of joint military cooperation,'' ADG PI tweeted, sharing some photographs of the meeting.

On Monday, Gen Naravane met UK’s Chief of Defence Staff Gen Sir Nicholas Carter and exchanged views on defence cooperation between the two countries.

Gen Naravane inspected the Guard of Honour provided by the Grenadier Guards on Horse Guards’ Parade Square as part of his welcome by the British Army.

Gen Naravane is also scheduled to meet UK Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace.

During the second leg of his Europe tour on Wednesday and Thursday, Gen Naravane will be holding important discussions with the Chief of Defence Staff and the Chief of Staff of the Italian Army.

''Additionally, the Chief of Army Staff will also inaugurate the Indian Army Memorial in the famous town of Cassino and will be briefed at the Italian Army's Counter IED Centre of Excellence at Cecchignola, Rome,'' the Indian Army had said in a pre-visit statement.

