Tele-law scheme has given voice of justice to voiceless: Prasad

The tele-law scheme of providing legal help to the needy over telephone and video conference by lawyers and para-legal volunteers has given voice of justice to the voiceless, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Tuesday.

Addressing an event to mark the coverage of more than nine lakh beneficiaries under the tele-law scheme, he said the common service centres running the facility across India have also been a source of gender justice and empowerment.

The minister urged the lawyers and para-legal volunteers associated with tele-law to keep their commitment towards the cause alive.

The minister also said that tele-law has the potential to foster inclusive character of justice delivery and strengthening rule of law.

Secretary (Justice) Barun Mitra pointed out that tele-law saw a surge of 369 per cent growth in the number of beneficiaries seeking legal advice during the last one year.

Mitra said his department got a third party evaluation conducted by the National Council for Applied Economic Research (NCAER) in January 2020, which described tele-law as a successful legal empowerment model for poor and vulnerable and recommended pan-India scaling-up.

Tele-law programme is presently operational in 633 districts (including 115 aspirational districts) across 34 states and union territories through a network of 50,000 CSCs. The programme connects the disadvantaged and needy seeking legal advice from panel lawyers through e-interface platform available in Common Service Centres (CSC).

To mark the occasion, the minister released a special postal cover on tele-law -- Reaching the Unreached. The front cover depicts a picture of a panel lawyer providing advice to the beneficiaries through video/tele conferencing.

