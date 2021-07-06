Left Menu

Maha: MCOCA-accused RTI activist arrested

PTI | Pune | Updated: 06-07-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 20:28 IST
An RTI activist who was on the run since July last year and against whom the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) was invoked was arrested on Tuesday, a senior Pune police official said.

Ravindra Barhate has 17 cases against his name, including for fraud and land grabbing, after which MCOCA was invoked against him and his associates, Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta said.

''He was on the run since July 7. Different units will probe cases against him,'' Gupta said.

Recently, an aide of Barhate, identified as advocate Sunil More, was arrested, while the former's wife and son were held last week for two Facebook Live sessions in which allegations were made against the police.

An official said MCOCA has been invoked against Barhate, dismissed policeman Shailesh Jagtap and journalist Devendra Jain in a case registered with Hadapsar police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

