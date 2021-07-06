Two schoolchildren drown in pond
PTI | Barmer | Updated: 06-07-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 20:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Two schoolchildren drowned in a pond in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Tuesday, police said.
Both the children were returning home after taking a transfer certificate from the school when they stopped at the pond in Dhanoda village to take a bath, according to police.
Advertisement
The children, Bhojaram (8) and Ghamanda Ram (12), slipped into the deep water and eventually drowned, they said.
The bodies have been kept at a mortuary for autopsy, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bhojaram
- Rajasthan
- Dhanoda village
- Barmer
Advertisement