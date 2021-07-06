Left Menu

Two schoolchildren drown in pond

PTI | Barmer | Updated: 06-07-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 20:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two schoolchildren drowned in a pond in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Tuesday, police said.

Both the children were returning home after taking a transfer certificate from the school when they stopped at the pond in Dhanoda village to take a bath, according to police.

The children, Bhojaram (8) and Ghamanda Ram (12), slipped into the deep water and eventually drowned, they said.

The bodies have been kept at a mortuary for autopsy, police said.

