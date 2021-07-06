Policeman, five others held for killing of autorickshaw driver

A policeman and five others were arrested by police here on Tuesday in connection with the killing of a 32-year-old autorickshaw driver.

According to police, Krishnakumar was bludgeoned to death by the gang comprising policeman Bejoy midnight last allegedly over a financial dispute between the victim and Faisal, the first accused in the case.

Police said all the accused persons and victim Krishnakumar were known to each other.

The gang allegedly telephoned Krishnakumar and asked him to come to an isolated place at Peeliyod under Cheranalloor police station limit.

When he reached the place, the accused hit him with iron rods and killed him, police said.

Launching a probe, a special squad of the city police within a short span of time rounded up and arrested all the six accused persons who had gone absconding following the incident, police said.

The accused policeman was posted at the AR Camp, Ernakulam.

