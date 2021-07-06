Left Menu

Coast Guard, forest officials seize over one tonne of sea cucumber in TN

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-07-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 21:44 IST
Coast Guard, forest officials seize over one tonne of sea cucumber in TN
  • Country:
  • India

In a joint operation with the Forest department, 1,200 kg of banned sea cucumber, meant for smuggling, was seized from a boat and its crew of two men was apprehended on Tuesday, the Coast Guard said.

Following a tip-off on illegal transhipment of sea cucumber, the Coast Guard initiated a joint patrol with personnel from the Forest department and monitored the movement of suspicious vessels.

Subsequently, a boat was intercepted and a joint team of Coast Guard and Forest officials found 110 gunny bags of sea cucumber weighing 1200 kilos in it, a CG release here said.

The boat (with its crew of two) was brought to coastal Ramanathapuram district's Mandapam north fishing harbour.

''On investigation, it was revealed that the consignment was planned for transhipment across the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) during dark hours.'' The Wild Life Protection Act prohibits fishing, trade, and transport of sea cucumber.PTI VGN SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
3
Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

 Global
4
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021