Left Menu

DHFL resolution: NCLAT issues notices to lenders, Piramal on 63 Moons Technologies' plea

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal NCLAT on Tuesday issued notices to DHFLs lenders and its winning bidder Piramal Capital over a petition filed by 63 Moons Technologies challenging the resolution process of the debt-ridden firm.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 22:00 IST
DHFL resolution: NCLAT issues notices to lenders, Piramal on 63 Moons Technologies' plea
  • Country:
  • India

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Tuesday issued notices to DHFL's lenders and its winning bidder Piramal Capital over a petition filed by 63 Moons Technologies challenging the resolution process of the debt-ridden firm. A two-member bench comprising its Officiating Chairperson Justice A I S Cheema and Member Alok Srivastava issued notices to the lenders of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) and its successful bidder Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd. The appellate tribunal has directed all parties to file their replies before July 19, which is the next date of hearing.

Earlier on June 7, the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had approved the resolution plan of Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd for the debt-ridden DHFL. 63 Moons, which is a debenture holder of DHFL, has filed a petition challenging the NCLT order. It holds non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth over Rs 200 crore issued by DHFL. According to it, the resolution plan approved by NCLT is against the interests of the company's NCD holders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
3
Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

 Global
4
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021