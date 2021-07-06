NIA arrests arms trafficker in case of extortion by Khalistani terrorists

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested an arms trafficker in a case related to extortion by Khalistani terrorists, its spokesperson said.

Gagandeep Singh, a resident of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, was produced before a special NIA court in Mohali in Punjab which sent him to eight-day custody of the agency, the spokesperson said.

The NIA said Singh was wanted in a case, originally registered at Mehna Police Station in Moga district of Punjab on May 22, relating to the information received by the police that Arshdeep Singh alias Aarsh, Charanjit Singh alias Rinku and Ramandeep Singh alias Jajj, all currently abroad, had formed a gang and are threatening and extorting money from people.

The NIA had re-registered the case on June 10 and taken over the investigation, the spokesperson said.

The investigation revealed that Gagandeep Singh is a close associate of Aarsh.

Aarsh is a close associate of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a designated terrorist and chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force, the spokesperson said.

The NIA said Gagandeep Singh was involved in smuggling of weapons and on the directions of Aarsh, he had supplied several weapons to the other arrested accused persons which were further used in killing and extorting money from businessmen in Punjab.

