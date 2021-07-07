J-K admin initiates survey to collect data of transgender population in Rajouri

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district have begun a survey to collect data of the transgender population to enable them to live a dignified life in the society.

The district administration Rajouri, under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rajesh K Shavan, has started the survey for collection of data about the population of this community, an official spokesperson said.

Advertisement

The move came after a deputation of the transgender community met the DC and apprised him of several issues about their day-to-day life and sought the redressal of the same, the spokesperson said.

Soon after meeting the deputation, the deputy commissioner passed instructions to the concerned authorities to initiate the process of collecting data of the transgenders in the district, he said.

Shavan said that there is a need to recognise the rights of the transgender community as a separate category and to extend appropriate support to enable them to lead a dignified life.

''The data collected in the district will help the district administration to take all possible measures for the wellbeing and upliftment of the transgenders in the society so that they don't face any inconveniences and live a normal life,'' the DC added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)