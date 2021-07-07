Left Menu

Saudi Arabia says it supports Egypt, Sudan 'legitimate water rights' -SPA

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 07-07-2021 02:01 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 02:01 IST
  • Egypt

Saudi Arabia said it supports Egypt and Sudan in "preserving their legitimate water rights," state news agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.

"The kingdom supports the efforts of Egypt and Sudan to contain this crisis and their demands to solve it in accordance with the rules of international law. It also supports international moves aimed at finding a binding solution to end it," SPA added.

"The Kingdom calls on the international community to intensify efforts to find a clear mechanism to start negotiations between the three countries (Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia) to get out of this crisis," SPA said.

