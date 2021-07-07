Guj: 2 CGST officials caught taking Rs 2.5 lakh bribe from businessman in Vadodara

The Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested a superintendent and an inspector posted at the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) office in Vadodara for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh from a snacks factory owner, the ACB said on Wednesday.

The complainant owns a small snacks and soft drink manufacturing unit in Halol taluka of neighbouring Panchmahal district. On June 15, the superintendent and his team conducted a search at the factory and summoned its owner to remain present at the Vadodara CGST office on June 22 in connection with some irregularities.

When the factory owner met the superintendent, the latter allegedly asked him to pay Rs 10 lakh to settle the matter and to prevent his unit from being sealed, the ACB said.

The superintendent also allegedly took Rs 50,000 at that time and started demanding more money, it said.

The factory owner approached the ACB, which laid a trap at the Vadodara CGST office on Tuesday and caught the superintendent and an inspector while accepting Rs 2.5 lakh in cash from the complainant, the release said.

