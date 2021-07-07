Left Menu

Two fake call centres busted in Delhi; 94 arrested

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2021 11:55 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 11:55 IST
Two fake call centres busted in Delhi; 94 arrested
  • India

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has busted two fake call centres in the city and arrested 94 people, including 20 women, police said on Wednesday.

The call centres were located in Kirti Nagar and Mangolpuri, they said.

''The accused used to cheat US citizens on the pretext of renewing their social security numbers,'' Delhi Police Additional PRO Anil Mittal said.

