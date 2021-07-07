Left Menu

SC asks Centre, states to file compliance report on its 2019 verdict to fill vacancies at CIC, SICs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2021 12:49 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 12:38 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court Wednesday directed the Centre and states to file status reports on compliance with its 2019 verdict for time-bound filling up of posts of Information Commissioners at CIC and state panels SICs under the Right to Information Act.

A bench headed by Justice S Abdul Nazeer said that the Centre and states will have to give within four weeks the details of the vacancies at CIC and State Information Commissions (SICs) as well as the steps taken to fill the posts.

The top court was hearing the plea of RTI activist Anjali Bhardwaj seeking implementation of the 2019 verdict on appointments to the CIC and SICs under the Act.

Bhardwaj has also sought a direction to government authorities on implementation of the top court's order asking them to appoint information commissioners within a stipulated time and in a transparent manner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

