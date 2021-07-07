Left Menu

Union Cabinet expansion: 43 expected to be sworn-in as Ministers today

Around 43 leaders are expected to be sworn in as Union Ministers in the Union Cabinet expansion on Wednesday evening, said sources.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2021 14:00 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 14:00 IST
Former Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal, who met the Prime Minister at 7, LKM greeting media. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Around 43 leaders are expected to be sworn in as Union Ministers in the Union Cabinet expansion on Wednesday evening, said sources. "Forty-three leaders will take oath as Ministers in the Union Cabinet expansion, to be held later today," the sources said.

Earlier the sources said that expansion will happen at 6.00 pm on Wednesday. This came after the conclusion of the high-level meeting at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official residence in the national capital.

Most National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President JP Nadda, Minister of State for Finance Anurah Thakur along with BJP leaders Meenakshi Lekhi, Sarbananda Sonowal, GK Reddy, Kiren Rijiju, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Parshottam Rupala, Nisith Pramanik, Apna Dal leader Anupriya Patel. Janata Dal (United) leader RCP Singh, and Lok Janshakti Party leader Pashupati Paras, among others, attended the meeting at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg The reshuffle and expansion of the Union Council of Ministers, the first in the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

