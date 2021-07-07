Left Menu

Fmr district panchayat member shot dead in UP's Ballia

PTI | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 07-07-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 15:04 IST
Fmr district panchayat member shot dead in UP's Ballia
  • Country:
  • India

A former district panchayat member was on Wednesday shot dead by some unidentified people here, police said.

Balveer Singh alias Jaleshwar Singh (35) was in a car with Sabal Singh (40), who is the husband of another district panchayat member, when they were attacked by the bike-borne assailants, Superintendent of Police, Vipin Tada said.

The incident took place near Chiraiya turn in Bairiya area, police said.

While Balveer Singh, who had several cases of murder and loot registered against him, died on the spot, Sabal Singh sustained injuries, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
2
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
4
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021