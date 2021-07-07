Left Menu

Lithuania to build barrier on Belarus border to stop migrants, says PM

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 07-07-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 16:59 IST
Ingrida Simonyte Image Credit: Wikipedia
Lithuania will build a barrier on its border with Belarus and tap the army to patrol it to deter migrants, the prime minister said on Wednesday, after Belarus decided to allow crossings into Lithuania in response to European Union sanctions.

"We will begin building an additional physical barrier, which divides Lithuania and Belarus, which would be a certain sign and a certain deterrent to organizers of the illegal migration flows," Ingrida Simonyte told a news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

