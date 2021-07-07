LG chairs review meeting on rejuvenation of Yamuna riverfront

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal reviewed the progress of the restoration and rejuvenation works of the Yamuna riverfront on Wednesday and said timelines should be fixed and adhered to so that there is no delay in the completion of the project, officials privy to the developments said.

The review meeting was attended by the vice-chairman of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), along with other senior officials and experts.

''While appreciating the progress of the rejuvenation works undertaken so far, it was emphasised that each constituent project be assigned specific timelines that should be strictly adhered to for effective monitoring and timely completion of projects,'' the LG said in a tweet after the meeting.

He said it was also advised that eco-friendly amenities and conveniences, including zero-waste toilets, drinking water, sit-outs, solar lights and signages be made available to encourage an increased utilisation of such facilities.

''Advised VC, DDA to take steps for adequate surveillance and security of the area in collaboration with local police to prevent any encroachment or unwarranted activity,'' the LG said in another tweet.

The DDA is developing the 22-km-long rejuvenated urban riverfront between the Wazirabad barrage and the Okhla barrage. The project aims to create amenities such as cycling tracks, walkways, eco-trails to wetlands and a floodplain forest. It also envisages to revive the ecosystem of the Yamuna floodplains. PTI AKM RC

