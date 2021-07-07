Hyderabad court sentences TRS MLA, driver to 6-month simple imprisonment

A Special Court here on Wednesday sentenced a ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLA and his driver to six months of simple imprisonment in connection with a case registered against them in 2013 for assaulting a man.

The judge of the Special Sessions Courtfor trial of MPs/MLAs found Danam Nagender, TRS MLA from Khairatabad here and his driver C Raju guilty under IPC section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and sentenced them to undergo simple imprisonment for a period of six months.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 each on them, Special Public Prosecutor G Narayana said.

According to the prosecution, in 2013 a two-wheeler rider had stopped his vehicle at a traffic signal in Banjara Hills area and Raju who was travelling in a car behind him, later obstructed and argued with him.

They were taken to a local police station by police where later Nagender, who was then a minister in united Andhra Pradesh also reached.

Nagender was then with the ruling Congress party.

According to the prosecution, on Nagender's instigation, Raju beat up the two-wheeler rider causing simple injuries to him after which he filed a complaint based on which a case was registered against Nagender and his driver.

The court suspended the operation of the sentence for one month to enable them to appeal in a higher court.

