Social justice outfit members stage protest in Mumbai over Stan Swamy's death

Members of a social justice campaign committee on Wednesday alleged the death of Elgar Parishad case accused Stan Swamy in judicial custody was an ''institutional murder'' and staged a protest over the issue here.

The Joint Action Committee for Social Justice - Maharashtra and Bhima Koregaon Shaurya Din Prerna Abhiyan - claimed there was a well planned conspiracy to suppress dissenting voices.

Advertisement

Its members staged the protest at Dadar over the death of Swamy, a Jesuit priest and tribal rights activist.

Swamy, 84, who was in judicial custody in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case and facing charges under the anti-terror act UAPA, died on Monday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in suburban Bandra.

''In a chilling and cold blooded manner Father Stan Swamy has been institutionally murdered by the fascist Brahminical state,'' the committee alleged in a press release.

''Fr Stan had been a lifelong human rights activist, a tribal leader, an academician, an intellectual and a loved Jesuit,'' it said.

The release, citing a report by a US-based digital forensics firm, claimed it highlights ''the malicious role of the fascist BJP/RSS-ruled state in planting false evidence against the Bhima Koregaon accused''.

Father Stan's death should serve as a wake-up call for the country's criminal justice system, it added.

The committee demanded the release of all the accused arrested in the Bhima Koregaon case (also called Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case), alleging charges against them were fabricated.

It also sought the release of all political prisoners and repeal of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)