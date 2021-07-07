Maha: BJP MLC Chandulal Patel booked in BHR credit society ‘scam’

Pune police have registered a case against Maharashtra BJP MLC Chandulal Patel in a case linked to the alleged scam in the BHR State Cooperative Credit Society, an official said on Wednesday. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Pune crime branch registered the case.

According to police, thousands of investors were cheated as BHR credit society lured the investors by promising good returns on their deposits.

“Chandulal Patel is one of the 15 accused recently booked by the EOW in the case. Of them, 12 accused have been arrested during the recent raids conducted by the EOW in various parts of Maharashtra and Indore, but three, including Patel, are still at large,” said Bhagyashri Navtake, Deputy Commissioner of Police (EOW).

“According to the investigation, Patel and other 14 accused used illegal way to close a loan account by adjusting the amount from the depositors’ accounts,'' she said. The complaint in this connection was lodged by a retired teacher at the Deccan police station in Pune city in November 2020. Police have also booked BHR society's liquidator Jitendra Kandare, who was recently arrested.

Multiple offences have been registered with several police stations in the state in the BHR credit society scam, police said.

