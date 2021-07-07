South Delhi civic body expands 'Buddy Composter' initiative to 3 more colonies

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has expanded its 'Buddy Composter' initiative to three more colonies for effective segregation of waste at source, the civic body said in a statement on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of the south zone, Sonal Swaroop, stated that waste segregation at source will take place in the colonies of Greater Kailash-1, Geetanjali Enclave and West End under the programme and it will also reduce the dependency of the civic body on landfill sites for waste disposal.

Advertisement

''The purpose of this initiative is to promote waste segregation and home composting in SDMC colonies. Home composting will automatically help in achieving waste segregation at source and reduce the burden of huge dumping of waste in landfills. With inclusion of these three localities, 150 households of 20 colonies have now started doing home composting,'' Swaroop said in the statement.

She said initially, 100 households had started doing home composting with a target of one-two colony distribution every week.

The residents by themselves are coming forward to start doing home composting.

''Awareness campaigns have been organised for the participating households through online sessions on how to do home composting using compost kits during lockdown period,'' she said in the statement.

A senior SDMC official said the initiative has been named ''Buddy Composter'' because households themselves do composting by segregating waste while the civic body helps them with home composting kits.

Besides this, South Zone had also started online sessions (orientation-cum-training) with five colonies in the last one month. It had also been able to get 100 home composters in the list of existing composters in the South Zone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)