Chhattisgarh Govt renames Chandkhuri Police Academy after Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

The Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday renamed the State Police Academy Chandkhuri as "Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose State Police Academy" Chandkhuri.

A statement issued by the state Home Department read, "In accordance with the announcement of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, State Government has renamed the Police Academy in Chandkhuri as "Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose State Police Academy."

It is noteworthy that in a function organised at his residence office on January 23, 2021, on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had announced the renaming of the State Police Academy in Chandkhuri after the great freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. (ANI)

