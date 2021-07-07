Left Menu

Higher Defence Management Course commences at CDM Secunderabad

Lieutenant General JS Nain, General Officer Commanding in Chief (GOC-in-C), Southern Command on Wednesday virtually inaugurated the Higher Defence Management Course at the College of Defence Management (CDM) at Secunderabad.

ANI | Secunderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 07-07-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 23:32 IST
Higher Defence Management Course commences at CDM Secunderabad
Virtual inauguration of Higher Defence Management Course. Image Credit: ANI
Lieutenant General JS Nain, General Officer Commanding in Chief (GOC-in-C), Southern Command on Wednesday virtually inaugurated the Higher Defence Management Course at the College of Defence Management (CDM) at Secunderabad. According to a release, Nain addressed 162 participant officers including 13 officers from the allied foreign countries attending the Higher Defence Management Course - Serial 17.

The Higher Defence Management Course is a flagship programme pitched at the directional and conceptual level with focus on application of management tools and techniques at operational and strategic level, the release informed. Nain, during the online address, highlighted the importance of developing contemporary knowledge, skills and competencies especially in the age of disruption.

He urged the participants to sharpen their intuitive skills through the development of qualitative and quantitative techniques for informed decision making. He further mentioned the need to internalise humility and patience as well as the importance of communication skills in the 'Paradigm of Strategic Leadership'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

