Turkey, U.S. defence ministers had 'constructive and positive' meeting on Kabul airport

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar and his U.S. counterpart Lloyd Austin on Wednesday had a "constructive and positive meeting" to discuss a plan for Turkey to operate and guard Kabul airport after the NATO withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Turkish defence ministry said.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 07-07-2021 23:33 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 23:33 IST
Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar and his U.S. counterpart Lloyd Austin on Wednesday had a "constructive and positive meeting" to discuss a plan for Turkey to operate and guard Kabul airport after the NATO withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Turkish defence ministry said. Ankara has offered to run and guard the airport after NATO's withdrawal, and has been in talks with allies, namely the United States, on financial, political and logistical support. Security of the airport is key for the operations of diplomatic missions out of Afghanistan after the withdrawal.

The talks would continue on Thursday, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

