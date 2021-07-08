Left Menu

J-K: KPs raise demand for reservation of 5 assembly seats

Kashmiri Pandits on Wednesday raised the demand for reservation of five assembly constituencies and a Parliament seat for them in the valley as part of their rehabilitation policy.This was conveyed by a delegation of displaced Kashmiri Pandits, led by Ramesh Raina, to Delimitation Commission headed by Justice Ranjana Desai in Srinagar.

J-K: KPs raise demand for reservation of 5 assembly seats
This was conveyed by a delegation of displaced Kashmiri Pandits, led by Ramesh Raina, to Delimitation Commission headed by Justice Ranjana Desai in Srinagar. Raina made the presentation before the Commission by stating that the displaced Kashmiri Pandit community was rendered as ''politically irrelevant'', which resulted in the community becoming an ''abandoned child''. ''The recent domiciliary laws that came into force has increased the community count and also the voting rights of the people to about 4 lakh lending more strength to our claim of political voice both in Parliament and the legislature of UT. ''At least 4-5 seats in the assembly and one in Parliament commensurate with the mechanism evolved for the purpose be granted to KPs,'' Raina told the Commission. PTI AB KJ

