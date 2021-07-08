Left Menu

Witnesses: large blast heard in Dubai, cause unknown

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 08-07-2021 02:00 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 02:00 IST
A huge blast rocked Dubai late Wednesday, shaking buildings across the commercial hub of the United Arab Emirates, witnesses reported. The cause of the apparent explosion was not immediately clear. No further information was immediately available.

