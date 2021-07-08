European Council president condemns assassination of Haitian leader

European Council President Charles Michel on Wednesday condemned the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, who was shot dead by unidentified gunmen with high-caliber weapons in his private residence overnight.

"We continue to monitor the situation and call for calm and stability. Only an inclusive political dialogue can ensure the organization of free and transparent elections", Michel said in a tweet https://bit.ly/2Vhor2m on Wednesday.

