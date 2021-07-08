Left Menu

European Council president condemns assassination of Haitian leader

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2021 02:19 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 02:19 IST
European Council President Charles Michel on Wednesday condemned the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, who was shot dead by unidentified gunmen with high-caliber weapons in his private residence overnight.

"We continue to monitor the situation and call for calm and stability. Only an inclusive political dialogue can ensure the organization of free and transparent elections", Michel said in a tweet https://bit.ly/2Vhor2m on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

