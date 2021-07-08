Left Menu

Haiti's police fight gun battle president's killers - chief

Reuters | Port-Au-Prince | Updated: 08-07-2021 06:37 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 06:37 IST
Haiti's police fight gun battle president's killers - chief
  • Country:
  • Haiti

Haiti's security forces were battling a group of gunmen who assasinated President Jovenel Moise in his home overnight and have so far killed four of the "mercenaries", police chief Leon Charles said on Wednesday evening.

"The police is still in combat with the assailants," Charles said in a televised briefing, saying that two of the attackers had been detained. "They will be killed or captured".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
2
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India
3
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
4
UFC 4, Bloodroots and more games coming to Xbox Game Pass

UFC 4, Bloodroots and more games coming to Xbox Game Pass

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021