Himachal declares three-day state mourning to condole Virbhadra Singh's demise

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to observe three days of state mourning as a mark of respect to former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, who passed away earlier today due to post-COVID complications.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 08-07-2021 09:24 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 09:24 IST
Former Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh. (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to observe three days of state mourning as a mark of respect to former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, who passed away earlier today due to post-COVID complications. The state mourning will be observed from July 8-10.

"Virbhadra Singh, former chief minister, Himachal Pradesh has passed away in the morning hours of July 8, 2021. As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the government of Himachal Pradesh has decided to observe three days of state mourning in the state from July 8 to July 10. There shall be no official entertainment during this period," the government said. Earlier today, the mortal remains of former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister brought to his residence in Shimla.

The Congress leader passed away earlier this morning at Shimla's Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital. He had post-COVID issues like pneumonia. He also had diabetes and other health issues, the hospital said. Singh, who is a nine-time MLA and five-time member of Parliament, served as Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister for six terms. He was 87. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

