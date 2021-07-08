Left Menu

Mother-son duo among 3 killed in tractor-truck collision in Bengal

PTI | Bardhaman | Updated: 08-07-2021 12:03 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 11:53 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
At least three people, including a mother-son duo, were killed and 13 others injured when the tractor-trailer they were traveling in collided with a truck in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district on Thursday, police said.

The accident took place in the Memari police station area when 15-20 people were returning from a marriage function, officer-in-charge Debashish Nag said.

The tractor-trailer collided head-on with the truck, following which 42-year-old Rupali Baske died on the spot, while her seven-year-old son Rajdeep Baske, and another person, 15-year-old Lakshmi Mandi, succumbed to their injuries at Memari hospital, he said.

The condition of the injured people is stated to be stable.

The truck driver has been arrested and his vehicle seized, Nag added.

