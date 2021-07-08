Five members of family mowed down by dumper in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

Five members of a family were mowed down by a dumper while asleep outside their house in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar, police said on Thursday.

The victims included three children. The incident took place on Wednesday night at Ghorakhal on the Teen Dhar road under the Mandawar police station area.

Police have detained the dumper driver and handed over the bodies to family members after autopsy. The dead have been identified as Suresh Bheel (44), his wife Sitabai (40) and their three children Nirmala (11), Pavan (7), Kamlesh (5). According to police, the victims were sleeping on cots outside their “kutcha” house when around 12.30 am, the uncontrolled dumper mowed them down. Two other children escaped injuries as they were sleeping at a distance, police said.

