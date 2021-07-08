Five members of family mowed down by dumper in Rajasthan's Jhalawar
Five members of a family were mowed down by a dumper while asleep outside their house in Rajasthans Jhalawar, police said on Thursday.The victims included three children. According to police, the victims were sleeping on cots outside their kutcha house when around 12.30 am, the uncontrolled dumper mowed them down.
- Country:
- India
Five members of a family were mowed down by a dumper while asleep outside their house in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar, police said on Thursday.
The victims included three children. The incident took place on Wednesday night at Ghorakhal on the Teen Dhar road under the Mandawar police station area.
Police have detained the dumper driver and handed over the bodies to family members after autopsy. The dead have been identified as Suresh Bheel (44), his wife Sitabai (40) and their three children Nirmala (11), Pavan (7), Kamlesh (5). According to police, the victims were sleeping on cots outside their “kutcha” house when around 12.30 am, the uncontrolled dumper mowed them down. Two other children escaped injuries as they were sleeping at a distance, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sitabai
- Nirmala
- Mandawar
- Kamlesh
- Pavan
- Rajasthan’s Jhalawar
- Suresh Bheel
ALSO READ
Govt to waive visa fee for first 5 lakh tourists visiting India once travel restrictions are eased: FM Nirmala Sitharaman.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman's stimulus package for economy totals Rs 6.29 lakh cr.
Additional Rs 14,775 cr fertilizer subsidy to be provided over and above Rs 85,413 cr budgeted: FM Nirmala Sitharaman.
Centre taking up reforms despite pandemic: Nirmala Sitharaman
IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath, NASA scientist Kamlesh Lulla among 34 immigrants honoured by prestigious US foundation