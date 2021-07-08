Hong Kong government says two officials fined for breaching social distancing rules
Hong Kong's government said on Thursday that two officials were fined for violating social distancing rules in response to local media reports that they were both given fixed penalty tickets in March.
The city's Customs and Excise Department Commissioner Tang Yi-Hoi and Immigration Department Director Au Ka-Wang were both fined HK$5,000 each according to local broadcaster RTHK.
In a government statement on Thursday, the pair said they attended a dinner that exceeded the maximum number of people permitted.
