Left Menu

India trashes Pakistan's claim that RAW behind attack near Hafiz Saeed's residence in Lahore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 17:56 IST
India trashes Pakistan's claim that RAW behind attack near Hafiz Saeed's residence in Lahore
  • Country:
  • India

India on Thursday strongly trashed Pakistan's allegations that Indian spy agency RAW orchestrated last month's bomb blast in Lahore.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said it is not new for Pakistan to engage in ''baseless propaganda'' against India.

He said Pakistan should focus on setting its own house in order and take credible and verifiable action against terrorism emanating from its soil.

The international community is well aware of Pakistan's credentials when it comes to terrorism, he said.

On Sunday, Pakistan's National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf alleged that India was behind the blast outside the house of Hafiz Saeed in Lahore.

Saeed is the 2008 Mumbai terror attack mastermind and chief of the banned Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD).

Three persons were killed and 24 others injured in the blast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global
4
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021